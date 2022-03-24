Here's Why Red Sox Almost Didn't Sign Trevor Story To Massive Deal

The Boston Red Sox acquisition of All-Star shortstop Trevor Story was one of the biggest signings of the Major League Baseball offseason, but it almost didn't happen because of Story's vaccination status.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports negotiations between the two sides stalled because Story "was reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," before ultimately agreeing to do so.

That factor is crucial as Boston will travel across the U.S. border for road games against the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays with Canada prohibiting vaccinated individuals from entering the country.

“It’s a very personal matter,” Story told Passan via ESPN+ (subscription needed). “Decisions like that are kept between me and my family But with that being said, I’ll be available for my teammates 162-plus. That’s the main part.”

Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox last week, which includes a player opt-out after the 2025 MLB season.

The 29-year-old hit for a .251 average with 24 home runs and 75 RBI in 2021.

Story's new middle infield partner, second baseman Xander Bogaerts, recently revealed he's now vaccinated after foregoing the vaccine during the 2021 MLB season in order to play road games in Toronto.