Picture day went hilariously wrong at an Indiana elementary school when students wearing green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day were asked to stand in front of a green screen.

You can pretty much guess how funny these photos turned out when parents received the proofs this week. According to WHAS, Sugar Grove Elementary School students "disappeared" in their school photos after their green shirts blended into the green screen.

"He had a dark green shirt on. The top of his hoodie is green, so he turned into the fence here. He had lime green shorts on, so I guess the darker the shirt the more transparent the background comes through. And he had a green mohawk, but that is completely gone," parent Amanda Snow said about her kindergartener, Oliver. "So I posted in a local mom's group on Facebook like, 'Does anybody else have funny pictures from St. Patrick's Day?' And so many people do. So many good ones.

Sugar Grove Elementary had its more formal picture day in the fall. Its spring picture day was postponed twice due to weather, so that's why it wound up being held on St. Patrick's Day.

Snow said she had a hard time explaining to her 6-year-old son just what is going on in these photos. But Oliver "thought it was really funny." Snow thinks it's hilarious, too, and might even reach out to the photo company to get the unedited photos.

The photo company, Inter-State Studio, issued a statement, according to WHAS:

"The green screen process involves taking a picture in front of a solid color (in this case green) and dropping that background out to be replaced with a background of someone's choice in post-production. We try to get digital proofs in front of people quickly, so this is an example of seeing it before it goes through that post-production process. Typically, this is caught in an earlier, automated stage. This image is not the final product because it gets fixed in post-production. We appreciate the opportunity to respond to this specific instance - everyone has had such a good sense of humor about this!"

Sugar Grove Elementary School Principal Kristin Rodman also sent the following message to parents earlier this week:

"I hope that you are enjoying your Spring Break so far! As many of you may have noticed on your child’s spring pictures, it looks a little funny due to the green screen and St. Patrick’s Day. While I know you got a good laugh, the proofs are the only pictures that will look that way. The actual pictures if you order them will look normal."

You can see some of the hilarious photos from Sugar Grove picture day below: