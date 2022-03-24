Michael Bublé Confirms He's A Swiftie, Explains Meaning Behind New Album

Michael Bublé is showing off his love for Taylor Swift by declaring himself a "Swiftie."

The crooner is gearing up to release his new album Higher, out Friday (March 24), but the video for his single "I'll Never Not Love You" dropped last month with the bombshell reveal that he and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their fourth child. They are already parents to three children: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Vida.

In the video, the couple recreate famous scenes from classic romance movies like Love Actually and Titanic, but they also channeled Swift's latest "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" short film. In a new interview with People, Bublé gushed about Swift's impact on music and why he chose to reference one of her biggest music videos in his own.

"She's an incredible artist and one of our greatest writers. I loved that I got to hit something that for me was so modern and contemporary," he said. "And, yes: Once a Swiftie, always a Swiftie!"

Bublé also opened up the inspiration behind his upcoming album, and how much more meaningful it is after all they have overcome, including his son Noah's battle with liver cancer.

"I was inspired by my wife and my kids and what we'd been through," he said. "It's just based on being in love with my life. I truly came at it with an attitude of gratitude. And I was really ready to leave my comfort zone and make an album that was fresh for my audience. I've been waiting for people to hear it. I'd meet people on the street or I'd be at Costco, and someone would come up and say, 'Oh, what are you working on?' I would say, 'Oh my God, I just can't wait for you to hear this."