Middle Tennessee School Locked Down, Evacuated After Potential Threat

A Middle Tennessee school was locked down and evacuated after receiving reports of a potential threat.

Tullahoma High School underwent lockdown procedures Thursday (March 24) afternoon after the Tullahoma Police Department was made aware of a potential threat at the school, FOX 17 reports. As TPD and Coffee County police officers began investigating the threat with school administrators, students, teachers and staff were evacuated from the building and moved to the football field as a precaution.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tullahoma City Schools released a statement on social media regarding the threat, adding that the high school would dismiss early.

"In an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of students, teachers, staff and others, the school began lockdown procedures and then determined it best to exit the building to the football field. They remained safe there under adult supervision."

The district continued, "We appreciate your patience as we return your children to you in an orderly fashion. All after-school activities have been canceled for today."

As of 4:30 p.m., no additional information has been released, including the nature of the reported threat. District leaders plan to provide an update at a meeting Thursday evening.

Read Tullahoma City Schools' full statement below.