Miley Cyrus Celebrates 16 Years Of Hannah Montana

By Yashira C.

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus took to social media to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Hannah Montana on Thursday (March 24.) The singer posted a video of herself performing the "Hoedown Throwdown," her hit from Hannah Montana: The Movie during a recent live performance.

At first, she can't remember the lyrics to the song, but then she begins with "Pop it, lock it, polka dot it" and the crowd goes wild singing the rest of the Disney classic. "Happy 16th Hannah-versary!" she wrote in the caption. "16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful! 🖤" She also shared photos from her Hannah Montana days.

See the post below.

See fan's reactions below:

revival hannah tour
THIS JUST MADE MY DAY!!! Oml I love Miley so much
Changed my life forver too

Yesterday (March 23), Miley shared an a cappella rendition of "Stay," a track from her 2010 album, Can’t Be Tamed. She performed the song in a bubble bath and shared the video to Twitter, dedicating it to her fans in Paraguay who she missed out on seeing due to the severe weather conditions that forced her plane to make an emergency landing.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.