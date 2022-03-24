Miley Cyrus Celebrates 16 Years Of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus took to social media to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Hannah Montana on Thursday (March 24.) The singer posted a video of herself performing the "Hoedown Throwdown," her hit from Hannah Montana: The Movie during a recent live performance.

At first, she can't remember the lyrics to the song, but then she begins with "Pop it, lock it, polka dot it" and the crowd goes wild singing the rest of the Disney classic. "Happy 16th Hannah-versary!" she wrote in the caption. "16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful! 🖤" She also shared photos from her Hannah Montana days.

See the post below.