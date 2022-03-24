This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
March 24, 2022
North Carolina may be known for its indulgent Southern food, but there are plenty of restaurants around the state that can take you on a flavorful journey across the world.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best Greek restaurant in each state, proving that you don't have to fly halfway across the world to find authentic Mediterranean cuisine. According to the site:
"The flavors of Greece are one of a kind and when done right, absolutely divine. Not only is Greek food flavorful, but it can be healthy and delicious. Build on the heart-healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh vegetables. ... Many of [the restaurants on the list] fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds."
So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best Greek food in the state?
Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar
Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar in Raleigh was named the best Greek restaurant in all of North Carolina. According to the restaurant's website, Taverna Agora is "inspired by the tastes, sounds and sights of the small villages one would encounter in Greece."
Taverna Agora Greek Kitchen & Bar is located at 326 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Greek food in North Carolina:
"Taverna Agora took the title of 'Best Outdoor Dining' in the WRAL's Voter's Choice Awards for its beautiful Mediterranean-inspired rooftop. Patrons can browse through a menu filled with traditional Greek dishes (tzatziki, spanakopita, dolmades, etc) and end the night with traditional baklava, baklava cheesecake, or limoncello cake."
Check out the full list here.