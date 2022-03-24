This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In South Carolina

South Carolina may be known for its indulgent Southern food, but there are plenty of restaurants around the state that can take you on a flavorful journey across the world.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best Greek restaurant in each state, proving that you don't have to fly halfway across the world to find authentic Mediterranean cuisine. According to the site:

"The flavors of Greece are one of a kind and when done right, absolutely divine. Not only is Greek food flavorful, but it can be healthy and delicious. Build on the heart-healthy cuisine of the Mediterranean Diet, Greek food is filled with lean meats, fish, beans, and fresh vegetables. ... Many of [the restaurants on the list] fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best Greek food in the state?

Kairos Mediterranean