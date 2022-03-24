This Is The Best New Restaurant You Must Try In Indiana

Have you exhausted all the dining options in your town? Are you looking for your next favorite restaurant? Look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best new restaurants in every state slated to open this year. Here's what the food site said about its list:

There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in. We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.

In Indiana, the best new restaurant is CALLE Baja Street Fare in Evansville. Here's what Love Food said about the new food joint:

The folks behind CALLE are being very tight-lipped, but Evansville locals are eagerly awaiting the opening of this Mexican spot. The food is set to be inspired by Baja California, the Mexican state and peninsula immediately south of the Golden State. You can expect flavour-packed tacos served up in a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

No opening date has been announced, according to the Courier Press.

To read the full list of the best new restaurants opening in every state, click here.