This Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In Texas

Lasagna — it's the perfect Italian food. Stacked pasta? It doesn't get much better than that.

If you're on the prowl for the best lasagna near you, look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best lasagna in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared.

In Texas, you can find the best lasagna at Kenny's Italian Kitchen in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

People say the best Italian food in the Dallas and Fort Worth area can be found at Kenny’s Italian Kitchen. The lasagne, described by some as “to die for”, layers well-seasoned beef with ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, pasta and red sauce. It’s huge, hot and has so much flavour. You can ask for a gluten-free version too.

Kenny's Italian Kitchen is located at 5100 Belt Line Rd #764 in Dallas.

To see the full list of the best lasagna in every state, click here.