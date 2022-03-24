This Is The Best New Restaurant You Must Try In Utah

By Dani Medina

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you exhausted all the dining options in your town? Are you looking for your next favorite restaurant? Look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best new restaurants in every state slated to open this year. Here's what the food site said about its list:

There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in. We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.

In Utah, the best new restaurant is Pago on Main in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said about the new food joint:

One of the swishest spots in Salt Lake City, Pago already had a location in the buzzy 9th and 9th District – and a new one just opened on Main Street. According to the folks behind the restaurant, "the closer we are to the wild, the fresher the food", so diners will be treated to New American dishes whipped up from local farm-fresh ingredients. Come for brunch and feast on brioche French toast or smoked trout kedgeree. Pictured are seared North Atlantic scallops with saffron risotto.

Pago on Main is located at 341 S. Main St. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best new restaurants opening in every state, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.