This Is The Best New Restaurant You Must Try In Utah

Have you exhausted all the dining options in your town? Are you looking for your next favorite restaurant? Look no further! Love Food compiled a list of the best new restaurants in every state slated to open this year. Here's what the food site said about its list:

There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in. We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.

In Utah, the best new restaurant is Pago on Main in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said about the new food joint:

One of the swishest spots in Salt Lake City, Pago already had a location in the buzzy 9th and 9th District – and a new one just opened on Main Street. According to the folks behind the restaurant, "the closer we are to the wild, the fresher the food", so diners will be treated to New American dishes whipped up from local farm-fresh ingredients. Come for brunch and feast on brioche French toast or smoked trout kedgeree. Pictured are seared North Atlantic scallops with saffron risotto.

Pago on Main is located at 341 S. Main St. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best new restaurants opening in every state, click here.