This Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In Utah

Lasagna — it's the perfect Italian food. Stacked pasta? It doesn't get much better than that.

If you're on the prowl for the best lasagna near you, look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best lasagna in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared.

In Utah, you can find the best lasagna at Antica Sicilia in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

One of the more high-end Italian joints, Antica Sicilia is known for its homemade pasta. The Lasagna Tradizionale, made with eight-hour braised bolognese and béchamel, isn’t a whopping portion, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in flavour. Customers say you can taste the freshness of the meat sauce and that it’s slightly sweet. The restaurant group has two other locations in Farmington and Salt Lake City.

Antica Sicilia is located at 2020 E 3300 S. in Millcreek.

