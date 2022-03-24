This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Cities For Brunch Lovers

By Ginny Reese

March 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal. It's an experience and a time to spend with friends, family, or someone special. But, some brunch spots in the area are far better than others.

LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in America for brunch lovers. The website states, "We looked for cities with delicious bites, brunch clubs, deals, events, and high local demand. For an even closer look at the national brunch scene, we also surveyed U.S. adults’ brunch habits and preferences."

According to the website, one Kentucky city placed in the top 30. Lexington came in at number 27 on the list. It was fourth overall for quality.

Here are the top 30 cities for brunch lovers, according to LawnStarter:

  1. New York, NY
  2. New Orleans, LA
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Las Vegas, NV
  5. Orlando, FL
  6. Savannah, GA
  7. San Diego, CA
  8. Denver, CO
  9. San Francisco, CA
  10. Tempe, AZ
  11. Portland, OR
  12. Seattle, WA
  13. Fort Collins, CO
  14. Washington, D.C.
  15. Kansas City, MO
  16. Salt Lake City, UT
  17. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  18. Nashville, TN
  19. Dallas, TX
  20. Phoenix, AZ
  21. Chattanooga, TN
  22. Atlanta, GA
  23. Bridgeport, CT
  24. Scottsdale, AZ
  25. Austin, TX
  26. Miami, FL
  27. Lexington, KY
  28. Pasadena, CA
  29. Richmond, CA
  30. St. Petersburg, FL

Click here to check out the full list.

