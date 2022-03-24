This Restaurant Serves The Best Lasagna In Indiana

Lasagna — it's the perfect Italian food. Stacked pasta? It doesn't get much better than that.

If you're on the prowl for the best lasagna near you, look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best lasagna in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

With its layers of pasta, rich meat sauce and bubbling cheese, lasagne is a near perfect food – and nothing beats one that's made for you. These lasagnes, from the Neapolitan to the northern Italian, are exemplary of how the dish should be prepared.

In Indiana, you can find the best lasagna at Iozzo's Garden of Italy in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Family-run Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, so called because it has a beautiful garden patio, dates back to the 1930s – so its Lasagna Bolognese has stood the test of time. One for the carnivores, it’s meat sauce heavy and can be accompanied by meatballs. It’s also artistically draped in marinara and buttery alfredo sauce.

Iozzo's Garden of Italy is located at 946 S Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

To see the full list of the best lasagna in every state, click here.