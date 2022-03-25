Daddy Yankee Drops His Final Album 'LEGENDADDY'

LEGENDADDY is the Puerto Rican rapper's first album in nearly 10 years. It serves as the follow-up to his last album King Daddy, which dropped back in 2013. As a final farewell, Daddy Yankee is planning to hit the road one last time in the fall. His La Última Vuelta World Tour will kick-off on Aug. 10 in Portland, Oregon and will run throughout North and South America until it closes out on December 2 in Mexico.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” Daddy Yankee said in a statement on March 20. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album LEGENDADDY. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

Daddy Yankee has been rapping since 1994 but truly started buzzing after appearing on DJ Playero's mixtapes and forming Los Cangris with Nicky Jam in 2000. In 2004, Daddy Yankee dropped his breakthrough single "Gasolina," which took the world by storm and formally introduced Reggaetón into the mainstream music industry. From there, he dropped his debut album Barrio Fino and continued to drop hit albums like Talento de Barrio (2009), Mundial (2010), and Prestige (2012). Along with working with every major Latin artist in the game, he's also created historic collaborations with various Pop artists from Justin Bieber to Janet Jackson.

Listen to LEGENDADDY here.