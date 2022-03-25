Here's The Tastiest Lasagna In Washington

Lasagna is comfort food that rarely disappoints. Layers of pasta, sauce, cheese and meat are the basics of this classic Italian dish, but you can switch it up, too. Sometimes people add veggies and other ingredients, or they swap out the pasta for some eggplant layers.

If you're looking for the perfect slice of lasagna, LoveFood has you covered. They found the best lasagna in every state, including Washington state. For a tasty serving of lasagna in the Evergreen State, you should drop by...

The Pink Door!

Here's what writers had to say about this restaurant's irresistible lasagna:

"Some who’ve tried the delicate lasagne made with pesto, spinach pasta, béchamel and marinara at The Pink Door make the bold claim it’s the best in the world. It’s not impossible that it’s true. This is a swanky restaurant too. Think candlesticks, tables for two and a trapeze artist performance."

You can round out your delicious meal with one of their many desserts, such as the orange blossom panna cotta or the espresso cheesecake.

The Pink Door is located at 1919 Post Alley in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

