Olivia Rodrigo Says This Is One Of Her 'Coolest Moments'
By Sarah Tate
March 25, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo has done a lot of pretty cool things since releasing her Grammy Award-nominated debut album Sour in 2021, but she recently revealed which one was the "coolest."
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "good 4 u" singer said one of the most surreal moments from the last year is when she was invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House, per Billboard.
"One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden," she said. "I just remember walking the halls and being like, 'Wow, I'm literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?' Music is so powerful."
During the THR chat, she also revealed which song she's the most excited to perform live as she prepares to hit the road for her first-ever tour across North American and Europe. While some may think it could be "drivers license," the song that started it all, Rodrigo can't wait to get in front of a crowd and perform "brutal."
"It's so good," she said, adding that it "hits so hard I always love being at a concert and really rocking out to a song, so I hope people rock out to that one."
The Disney star also released her new movie Driving Home 2 U (A Sour film) on March 25, documenting the process of creating one of the year's biggest albums while also dealing with the heartbreak that inspired it, per Entertainment Weekly.
"This relationship was definitely the heartbreak that kept on giving," she said. "I was in this situation where I had to see him, and he was with someone else, which was devastating to me. It felt like my world was ending almost every day. Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it, so I think by writing songs about exactly how I felt I was creating like a friend for me."
Driving Home 2 U (A Sour film) is now streaming on Disney+.