Olivia Rodrigo Says This Is One Of Her 'Coolest Moments'

Olivia Rodrigo has done a lot of pretty cool things since releasing her Grammy Award-nominated debut album Sour in 2021, but she recently revealed which one was the "coolest."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "good 4 u" singer said one of the most surreal moments from the last year is when she was invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House, per Billboard.

"One of the coolest moments was getting to go to the White House and meet Joe Biden," she said. "I just remember walking the halls and being like, 'Wow, I'm literally at the White House right now because I wrote a few songs in my bedroom. How cool is that?' Music is so powerful."