Sofia Carson Drops 'Deeply Personal' Debut Album

Sofia Carson is sharing her story of love and heartbreak in her debut self-titled album.

The actress and singer released her debut album Sofia Carson on Friday (March 25), which includes previously-released hits like "LOUD," "Fool's Gold" and "He Love Me, But..." Carson's self-titled album is a deeply personal 10-track listing that she hopes can resonate with everyone who listens.

"When I was 11-years-old I was given a songbook that I wrote all my songs in, and on the very first page I wrote: 'I hope that when people listen to my music, they hear their story in mine,'" she said. "I always knew that with my first album, I wanted to tell a story from start to finish, so I did. I wrote a story about love: about a girl who falls into a beautiful but deceiving love only to get shattered into pieces, but nonetheless, the story about a girl who survives."