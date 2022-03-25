Sofia Carson Drops 'Deeply Personal' Debut Album
By Sarah Tate
March 25, 2022
Sofia Carson is sharing her story of love and heartbreak in her debut self-titled album.
The actress and singer released her debut album Sofia Carson on Friday (March 25), which includes previously-released hits like "LOUD," "Fool's Gold" and "He Love Me, But..." Carson's self-titled album is a deeply personal 10-track listing that she hopes can resonate with everyone who listens.
"When I was 11-years-old I was given a songbook that I wrote all my songs in, and on the very first page I wrote: 'I hope that when people listen to my music, they hear their story in mine,'" she said. "I always knew that with my first album, I wanted to tell a story from start to finish, so I did. I wrote a story about love: about a girl who falls into a beautiful but deceiving love only to get shattered into pieces, but nonetheless, the story about a girl who survives."
"These songs, this story, this album is my heart, which I am sharing with the world, completely," she said. "So with my heart in my hand, I hope that when you listen to this album, you hear your story in mine."
Carson collaborated with producers who have worked with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Demi Lovato to craft a pop album with elements of soul and R&B that is sure to "[make] you want to dance and cry at the same time."
Here is the full track listing:
- It's Only Love, Nobody Dies
- LOUD
- Sugar
- Timeless
- Stay
- Cómo, Cuándo y Dónde
- Still Love You
- Fool's Gold
- He Loves Me, But...
- Two Tears in a Bucket
Check out the video below to hear the album's first track, "It's Only Love, Nobody Dies."