This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In Indiana

You don't have to travel all the way to Greece to enjoy a delicious meal. There are some yummy Greek restaurants right in your backyard!

Need help finding them? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Greek restaurant in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Next time you're craving some spanakopita, souvlaki, or fresh fish, regardless of where you are, consult this list to find the best Greek restaurant in every state. From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you. Plus, many of them fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds.

In Indiana, the best Greek restaurant is Greek Islands in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

This establishment is the longest-running Greek restaurant in Indianapolis (over 30 years.) Serving both lunch and dinner, customers can choose from a variety of soups, salads, and traditional Greek options (kreatopita, moussaka, saganaki, etc.) Stop on any day Tuesday through Saturday for a meal locals can't stop raving about.

Greek Islands is located at 906 S Meridian St in Indianapolis.

