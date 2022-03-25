This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Indiana

Name something better than biting into a ginormous burrito filled with your favorite ingredients. We'll wait!

If you're craving one now, we're not sorry. But we'll help you out a bit — Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best burrito in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes. Plus, who doesn't love to heap on the toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa? We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S.

In Indiana, you can find the best burrito at Ricky's Taqueria in Elkhart. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Ricky's may be small and simple, but the same certainly can't be said for its massive burritos. "The service is phenomenal and the food was just spot on when it comes to true authentic Mexican [dishes]," wrote one reviewer. A tourist reported going to Ricky's several days in a row because they couldn't get enough of the "amazing" food.

Ricky's Taqueria is located at 57995 Co Rd 9 in Elkhart.

To read the full list of where to find the burrito in every state, click here.