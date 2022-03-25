This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In Texas

You don't have to travel all the way to Greece to enjoy a delicious meal. There are some yummy Greek restaurants right in your backyard!

Need help finding them? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Greek restaurant in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Next time you're craving some spanakopita, souvlaki, or fresh fish, regardless of where you are, consult this list to find the best Greek restaurant in every state. From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you. Plus, many of them fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds.

In Texas, the best Greek restaurant is Fadi's Mediterranean Grill In Houston. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Given the title "Best Mediterranean Restaurant" by the Houston Press, customers rave about this restaurant that greets customers with a smile and warm freshly baked pita bread. With locations throughout Houston and Dallas, munch on dips, salads, rice, and other Mediterranean specialties full of flavor and made from the finest ingredients.

Fadi's Mediterranean Grill is located at 12360 Westheimer Rd Suite A in Houston.

To read the full list of the best Greek restaurants across the country, click here.