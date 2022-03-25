This Is The Best Greek Restaurant In Utah

You don't have to travel all the way to Greece to enjoy a delicious meal. There are some yummy Greek restaurants right in your backyard!

Need help finding them? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Greek restaurant in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Next time you're craving some spanakopita, souvlaki, or fresh fish, regardless of where you are, consult this list to find the best Greek restaurant in every state. From family-owned establishments to fast-casual restaurants, here are the best spots to grab some Greek food near you. Plus, many of them fit the bill in terms of aesthetics reminiscent of Greece, so consider a visit to these places like a staycation for your tastebuds.

In Utah, the best Greek restaurant is The Other Place Restaurant in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Sit back, relax and enjoy a meal alongside friends and family at The Other Place. For over 35 years, this establishment has been serving traditional Greek cuisine for locals and tourists alike. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, choose from a menu full of classics (moussaka, pistachio, dolmades, lamb, etc.)

The Other Place Restaurant is located at 469 E 300 S in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best Greek restaurants across the country, click here.