This Restaurant Serves The Best Burrito In Utah

Name something better than biting into a ginormous burrito filled with your favorite ingredients. We'll wait!

If you're craving one now, we're not sorry. But we'll help you out a bit — Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best burrito in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about its list:

Burritos are a classic Mexican dish, invented over 100 years ago by Juan Méndez, a street vendor in Chihuahua, Mexico. There's a flavor combination to suit nearly everyone's taste buds, making burritos one of the most popular Mexican dishes. Plus, who doesn't love to heap on the toppings like guacamole, sour cream, and salsa? We searched high and low to find the best burrito in every American state. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a truly delicious burrito, all across the U.S.

In Utah, you can find the best burrito at Red Iguana in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

This festive Mexican food restaurant has two locations in Salt Lake City and both boast "delectable" burritos on the menus. In fact, many local reviewers say they're regulars because they can't get enough of the amazing food. They describe the burritos as "outstanding," "delicious," and "fantastic."

Red Iguana 1 is located at 736 W North Temple and Red Iguana 2 is located at 866 W South Temple.

