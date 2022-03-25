This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

March 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best waffles in each state, from chicken and waffles in the South to decadent dessert waffles up North. According to the site:

"Waffles are the light and crispy cousin of pancakes. Whether you eat a stack for breakfast or dinner, they truly make for a lovely treat."

So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best waffles in the state?

Cast Iron Waffles

According to the list, Charlotte's Cast Iron Waffles serves fresh, authentic Belgian liege waffles that are the best in all of North Carolina. Some of their offerings include the simple Naked Waffle with a dusting of powdered sugar, the maple and bacon Lumberjack, and the Slowberry Cobbler topped with a large dollop of homemade whipped cream.

Cast Iron Waffles is located at 9604 Longstone Lane in Charlotte.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best waffles in North Carolina:

"The Deluxe at Cast Iron Waffles starts out as a brioche dough liege waffle. Once the waffle is done cooking, it's topped with Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas, and whipped cream."

Check out the full list here to see which restaurants have the best waffles in each state.

