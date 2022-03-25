This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
March 25, 2022
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best waffles in each state, from chicken and waffles in the South to decadent dessert waffles up North. According to the site:
"Waffles are the light and crispy cousin of pancakes. Whether you eat a stack for breakfast or dinner, they truly make for a lovely treat."
So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best waffles in the state?
The Loveless Cafe
People travel from all over to dine at The Loveless Cafe in Nashville and try their famous biscuits, but the rest of the menu also leaves a lasting impression, including their waffles. Try their sweet and savory take on the popular chicken and waffle or go the traditional route of a waffle topped with fruit, pecans or chocolate chips.
The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100 in Nashville.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best waffles in Tennessee:
"The Loveless Cafe is known for its chicken and waffles, so go ahead and order some when you're eating here. A fluffy waffle is topped with perfectly fried chicken breast and served alongside a biscuit and homemade preserves."
Check out the full list here to see which restaurants have the best waffles in each state.