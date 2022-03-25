Watch: Nail-Biting Removal Of Ice House On Minnesota Lake Goes Viral

A viral video shows a nail-biting ice fish house being removed while the ice road floods.

According to FOX 9, Eric Best, a fishing guide, posted a video on the Lake of the Woods Facebook group showing him and a coworker towing an ice fish house. While they are hauling the ice fish house, the road is flooded with water.

"Ice is never 100% safe, so I would by no means advise someone to go out on their own driving through a flooded ice road, but it's a road we are traveling every day, so to the best of our knowledge, the ice was safe enough to get out there. And like I said, we had customers out there, so it's kind of an obligation to get out there and make sure they get off safely and the houses off safely," Best said.

Best noted that running into flooded ice roads is not uncommon, but he says even with his knowledge, it is still nerve-wracking.

"It was quite a bit of water. It kind of gets contained between the banks on the side of the road. There were parts of it that were 3.5' deep of water, so it's kind of a lot, but it's honestly relatively typical of this time of year. Almost every year, you run into this sort of stuff," he added.

Luckily, everyone in the video made it off the ice safely.