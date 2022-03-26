Coldplay Pays Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At Concert In Mexico

Coldplay offered a tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins while playing a concert in Mexico on Friday (March 25).

The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins' passing in Colombia Friday night (March 25), hours before the band was set to take the stage in Bogotá. He was 50 years old.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and ultimately loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band posted on Instagram. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin made an emotional tribute, dedicating the group's 2015 song "Everglow" to Hawkins while playing the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

"We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters just passed away," Martin said to the crowd.



"We weren't sure whether to talk about it in this concert, but we have to because they're our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man, and so we're going to play this song for the Foo Fighters."