New Details Emerge As Taylor Hawkins' Death Is Investigated

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died Friday night at 50 years old, the band announced. New details have emerged that state Hawkins had several substances in his system when he was found dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

A toxicology test found Hawkins had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, according to the office of the Attorney General of Colombia.

According to NBC News, an ambulance was sent to the hotel after receiving reports of "a patient with chest pains." A health care professional performed lifesaving measures, but "there was no response" and the patient, believed to be Hawkins, "was declared deceased."

An official cause of death is still pending, officials said in a statement on Saturday. An investigation has been opened into Hawkins' death by the Attorney General's office and the National Institute of Legal Medicine, according to People.