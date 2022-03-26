Dua Lipa Reveals New Album Is '50% Done'

In her most recent Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast episode, Dua Lipa revealed to Elton John that her new album is 50% done.

“It’s starting to feel good," the "Don't Start Now" singer said. "It's starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something.” This will be her third studio album and the follow-up to 2020's chart-topping Future Nostalgia. When John asked if the album was finished, Lipa said that it's "close" and "maybe 50% of the way." Lipa and John previously collaborated on their 2021 single/remix "Cold Heart."

Lipa told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year that the album was "still in baby form.” She added, “It has a vision. It has a name, I think—for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from ‘Future Nostalgia’.” The "Sweetest Pie" singer took home two awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Dance Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia and Song Of The Year for "Levitating."

Listen to the full episode of the podcast here.