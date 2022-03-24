Dua Lipa Screams With Joy Over 'Surreal' Award Wins

Dua Lipa is celebrating her recent iHeartRadio Music Awards wins in style.

Dua won two awards during the awards on Tuesday (March 22), Dance Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia and Song Of The Year for "Levitating." The "New Rules" singer may not have been at the awards ceremony in person, as she's currently touring the country for her Future Nostalgia tour, but she took time to scream with joy and celebrate her "surreal" wins.

On Thursday, Dua took to social media to share her reaction to the wins and show off her stunning black and gold look, which can also be seen in the video for "Sweetest Pie," her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Meg even performed the new track during the awards, treating the audience to a red-hot performance where she even pied a dancer in the face.

"Waking up finding out we won Dance Album Of The Year for Future Nostalgia and Song Of The Year for Levitating at the @iHeartRadio awards while I was on stage at my first of two LA shows last night!! SURREAL Thank you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️"