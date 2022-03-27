Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters Return To LA Following Taylor Hawkins' Death
By Regina Park
March 27, 2022
Dave Grohl and members of his band made an emotional return to LA from Bogotá, Colombia following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Photos obtained by TMZ show Dave, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Samantha Sidley and other crew members visibly overcome by emotion after touching down in California. One photo shows Dave hugging a man the outlet reported to be band manager John Silva. To see the photos, click HERE.
The band announced Hawkins passing Friday night (March 25) in Colombia where the band had traveled as part of their 2022 world tour.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infections laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement posted on the band's official Instagram account reads.
Tributes from across the music world have poured in over the weekend, with fellow musicians Coldplay and Miley Cyrus honoring the 50-year-old during their own performances.
"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival," Miley said on stage at Lollapalooza Brazil. "And that would've been a time I would've gone to see my friend, and I didn't, so that makes me really sad," she continued, choking back tears. "I would've done anything to hang out with him one more time."
LAST NIGHTS SHOW IN BRAZIL IS DEDICATED TO MY FRIEND & LEGEND #TAYLORHAWKINS 🦅 pic.twitter.com/jnDIWerf7X— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2022
"We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters just passed away," Coldplay front man Chris Martin said to the crowd, dedicating the group's hit, "Everglow" to the late drummer.
"We weren't sure whether to talk about it in this concert, but we have to because they're our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man, and so we're going to play this song for the Foo Fighters."
Coldplay dedicating Everglow to Taylor hawkins of Foo fighters💔pic.twitter.com/qqa4BWBjHD— Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022