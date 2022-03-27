Dave Grohl and members of his band made an emotional return to LA from Bogotá, Colombia following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Dave, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Samantha Sidley and other crew members visibly overcome by emotion after touching down in California. One photo shows Dave hugging a man the outlet reported to be band manager John Silva. To see the photos, click HERE.

The band announced Hawkins passing Friday night (March 25) in Colombia where the band had traveled as part of their 2022 world tour.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infections laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement posted on the band's official Instagram account reads.