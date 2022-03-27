Liam Gallagher Dedicates Song To Taylor Hawkins: 'This Is For You, Brother'

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during his show at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (March 26), dedicating Oasis' 1994 classic "Live Forever" to the late Foo Fighters drummer.

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor f**king Hawkins,” Gallagher said as a photo of the drummer lit up the screen behind him. “This is for you, brother.”

Before the performance, Gallagher also commented on Hawkins' passing via Twitter. “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote, “my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x”

Hawkins died unexpectedly on Friday night (March 25) in a Colombian hotel room at the age of 50. After the tragic news broke, artists mourned the loss through social media and concert tributes.

Watch Gallagher dedicate "Live Forever" to Hawkins above.

Hawkins was a self-described Oasis superfan and famously started a petition to get the band back together during the Foos' 2019 set at Reading Festival, promising “One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days."

When Noel Gallagher scoffed at his efforts, Hawkins publicly announced he was team Liam during an interview, saying “He’s my mate. He’s my bro. I love him.”