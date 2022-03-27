Miley Cyrus Announces Release Date For New Live Album

Miley Cyrus has announced her new live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, will be available to fans on April 1.

The singer made the surprise announcement Saturday night (March 26) while performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, where the release date and cover art for the album popped up on a stage screen. The "Heart of Glass" songstress confirmed the album online Sunday morning (March 27), replying to a tweet that captioned an on-stage photo of her, "MILEY CYRUS wants your ATTENTION."

Miley used blue hearts and red siren emojis in her tweeted response , confirming "THE ALBUM 4/1."

This latest project will the 29-year-old's third live album, with her most recent being the 2021 Plastic Hearts live album.