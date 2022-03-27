Miley Cyrus Announces Release Date For New Live Album
By Regina Park
March 27, 2022
Miley Cyrus has announced her new live album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, will be available to fans on April 1.
The singer made the surprise announcement Saturday night (March 26) while performing at Lollapalooza Brazil, where the release date and cover art for the album popped up on a stage screen. The "Heart of Glass" songstress confirmed the album online Sunday morning (March 27), replying to a tweet that captioned an on-stage photo of her, "MILEY CYRUS wants your ATTENTION."
Miley used blue hearts and red siren emojis in her tweeted response , confirming "THE ALBUM 4/1."
This latest project will the 29-year-old's third live album, with her most recent being the 2021 Plastic Hearts live album.
💙🚨💙🚨💙 #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE THE ALBUM 4/1 https://t.co/AlabAQKOHE— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2022
"My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so long exxxited to give it to them!" Miley tweeted Sunday (March 27). "This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans."
🚨 #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE 🚨 My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! pic.twitter.com/ahxYvOgLoN— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2022
Miley gave an emotional performance during her Lollapalooza Brazil set over the weekend, following the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. In the wake of his death, Miley vowed to dedicate her festival set to the late musician, and she followed through, dedicating "Angels Like You" to the late Hawkins.
"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival," Miley said on stage. "And that would've been a time I would've gone to see my friend, and I didn't, so that makes me really sad," she continued, choking back tears. "I would've done anything to hang out with him one more time.
