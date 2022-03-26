Miley Cyrus To Dedicate Next Show To Taylor Hawkins

By Dani Medina

March 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When Miley Cyrus takes the stage on Saturday night, she'll honor the late Taylor Hawkins.

"This is how I'll always remember you..." Cyrus said on her Instagram story Friday night with a photo of the Foo Fighters drummer smiling during a performance. "My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins 🖤"

Cyrus is set to headline Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday (March 26) night.

The "Plastic Hearts" singer added another slide to her Instagram story — she shared the song "Brass in Pocket" by the Pretenders. "My favorite memory with Taylor is dancing around his drum kit while he played along to this song .... Playing it on repeat imagining us laughing.... Love forever," she said.

Hawkins and Cyrus previously worked together in 2021 when he laid down the drums on Cyrus' song with Billy Idol, "Night Crawling," according to Billboard.

Hawkins died Friday, the band announced on social media. He was 50. The Foo Fighters, who are currently on tour in South America, said they are "devastated" by the news:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
