This Is The Best Donut Shop In Indiana

What's your favorite kind of donut — glazed, sprinkles, powdered or something else?

While you're thinking of how to possibly decide on your favorite donut flavor, we have good news for you. Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best donuts in every state — and this list does not disappoint. Here's how the food site did it:

While the thought of acquiring donuts might instinctively lead you to the major players in the industry such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', there are actually more than 18,000 donut shops in the United States. Many of these shops are family-owned businesses that make donuts that are so tasty they can make your taste buds do somersaults. The next time the urge for donuts strikes, demand the very best your state has to offer. We've done the heavy lifting for you by combing over reviews, weighing personal recommendations, tracking down award winners, and, yes, taste-testing donuts. The result is a list of the very best donut place in each state that is as trustworthy as it is delicious.

In Indiana, you can find the best donuts at Titus Bakery and Deli. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Titus Bakery and Deli is the home of Indiana's finest donuts. They have three locations in the state and a long list of donuts on their menu. The best donut of the bunch is the award-winning Peanut Butter Fluff Long John. This bad boy is covered with rich chocolate icing and pieces of peanuts, and it has a fluffy center that's flavored with peanut butter. If you love peanuts, you would struggle to find a superior donut anywhere in the United States.

There are three Titus Bakery and Deli locations in Indiana in Westfield, Lebanon and Atlanta.

To read the full list of the best donuts in every state, click here.