This Restaurant Serves The Best Wings In Indiana

Controversial question: bone in or boneless?

Whether you're craving tossed wings or prefer to dip your naked wings into ranch or bleu cheese or your favorite sauce, you'd prefer the best... right? Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best wings in every state — and what type of wings you should get. Here's how the food site did it:

While you can get really good wings from chain restaurants, that's not typically where you will find the best wings around. Chain restaurants are helpful when you're on the run and you don't have much time to plan. However, when you want to seek out the best wings, it takes a bit more research. Luckily for you, we've done the digging. By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country. Grab a tub of ranch or bleu cheese and enjoy.

In Indiana, the best wings are the Herman-Style Traditional Wings from Ale Emporium. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Ale Emporium, which has locations in the cities of Indianapolis, Fishers, and Greenwood, is home to the most terrific wings in all of Indiana. This place, which gets fantastic reviews, serves world-famous wings with award-winning sauces. If you love teriyaki wings, go with the Hermanaki Traditional Wings. But if you want the cream of the crop, select the Herman-Style Traditional Wings. A combination of their secret Herman sauce along with spices and peppers is a true joy for your taste buds.

There are three Ale Emporium locations in Indiana — Indianapolis, Fishers and Greenwood.

To read the full list of the best wings in every state, click here.