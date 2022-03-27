This Is The Best Donut Shop In Texas

What's your favorite kind of donut — glazed, sprinkles, powdered or something else?

While you're thinking of how to possibly decide on your favorite donut flavor, we have good news for you. Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best donuts in every state — and this list does not disappoint. Here's how the food site did it:

While the thought of acquiring donuts might instinctively lead you to the major players in the industry such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', there are actually more than 18,000 donut shops in the United States. Many of these shops are family-owned businesses that make donuts that are so tasty they can make your taste buds do somersaults. The next time the urge for donuts strikes, demand the very best your state has to offer. We've done the heavy lifting for you by combing over reviews, weighing personal recommendations, tracking down award winners, and, yes, taste-testing donuts. The result is a list of the very best donut place in each state that is as trustworthy as it is delicious.

In Texas, you can find the best donuts at Hypnotic Donuts in Dallas. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

The best donuts in Texas are so good that they'll put you in a trance. Hypnotic Donuts, located in Dallas, describes itself as a craft donut shop whose specialty is handcrafting creative donuts with ingredients that have been sourced locally. While all of the donuts here are worth trying at least once, it's the Holy Cannoli that will leave you breathless. This beauty is a chocolate cake donut with hazelnut, orange-cinnamon glaze, and a drizzle of cannoli filling added to the mix to create a masterpiece.

Hypnotic Donuts is located at 9007 Garland Rd. in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best donuts in every state, click here.