This Restaurant Serves The Best Wings In Texas

Controversial question: bone in or boneless?

Whether you're craving tossed wings or prefer to dip your naked wings into ranch or bleu cheese or your favorite sauce, you'd prefer the best... right? Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best wings in every state — and what type of wings you should get. Here's how the food site did it:

While you can get really good wings from chain restaurants, that's not typically where you will find the best wings around. Chain restaurants are helpful when you're on the run and you don't have much time to plan. However, when you want to seek out the best wings, it takes a bit more research. Luckily for you, we've done the digging. By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country. Grab a tub of ranch or bleu cheese and enjoy.

In Texas, the best wings are the Ranch on Fire Wings from Tommy Want Wingy in Austin. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

The top wings in Austin also happen to be the best wings in Texas. Tommy Want Wingy, which got its name from that line in the movie Tommy Boy, gets immaculate reviews, and you'll know exactly why once you give their wings a try. Their Ranch on Fire Wings have a dry rub that has a salty, spicy flavor that will leave you licking your fingers. If the hot temperatures in Texas have you yearning for something even hotter, Tommy Want Wingy's Holy Schnikes Wings have enough heat to leave you begging for mercy.

Tommy Want Wingy has two locations in Austin: 94 Rainey St. and 121 Pickle Rd.

