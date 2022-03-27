This Is The Best Donut Shop In Utah

What's your favorite kind of donut — glazed, sprinkles, powdered or something else?

While you're thinking of how to possibly decide on your favorite donut flavor, we have good news for you. Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best donuts in every state — and this list does not disappoint. Here's how the food site did it:

While the thought of acquiring donuts might instinctively lead you to the major players in the industry such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', there are actually more than 18,000 donut shops in the United States. Many of these shops are family-owned businesses that make donuts that are so tasty they can make your taste buds do somersaults. The next time the urge for donuts strikes, demand the very best your state has to offer. We've done the heavy lifting for you by combing over reviews, weighing personal recommendations, tracking down award winners, and, yes, taste-testing donuts. The result is a list of the very best donut place in each state that is as trustworthy as it is delicious.

In Utah, you can find the best donuts Fresh Donuts & Deli in South Salt Lake. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Fresh Donuts & Deli is the only place to consider when you want the top donuts Utah has to offer. While you can find delicious donuts of all shapes and sizes here, stay focused on their wondrous bear claws. All their bear claws are fantastic, but if you have to choose only one, go with the apple-filled version — it's epic. Fresh Donuts & Deli is located in South Salt Lake and opens at 5 a.m. every day of the week except Sunday. Get there early for the best selection.

Fresh Donuts & Deli is located at 2699 S State St. in South Salt Lake.

