This Restaurant Serves The Best Wings In Utah

Controversial question: bone in or boneless?

Whether you're craving tossed wings or prefer to dip your naked wings into ranch or bleu cheese or your favorite sauce, you'd prefer the best... right? Lucky for you, Mashed compiled a list of where to find the best wings in every state — and what type of wings you should get. Here's how the food site did it:

While you can get really good wings from chain restaurants, that's not typically where you will find the best wings around. Chain restaurants are helpful when you're on the run and you don't have much time to plan. However, when you want to seek out the best wings, it takes a bit more research. Luckily for you, we've done the digging. By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country. Grab a tub of ranch or bleu cheese and enjoy.

In Utah, the best wings are the Tatonka BBQ Wings from Wing Coop in Salt Lake City. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Wing Coop isn't just the best wings place in Salt Lake City, it's the best place for wings in all of Utah. With sauce options ranging in spiciness from the sweet Tiger Teriyaki sauce to the raging inferno that is their Eleven sauce, you're sure to find a sauce that will satisfy. If only the best will do, try their award-winning Tatonka BBQ Wings. These things have the barbecue sauce flavor you love but with a spicy edge. Wing Coop gets excellent marks across the board, and you too will become a regular once you visit.

Wing Coop is located at 3971 Wasatch Blvd. in Salt Lake City.

To read the full list of the best wings in every state, click here.