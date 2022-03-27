This Is The Most Famous Food In Indiana

Every state has its own identity — its most famous attractions, famous landmarks and even famous people. But what about the food?

Mashed compiled a list of the most famous food in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about its list:

It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!) So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut.

In Indiana, the most famous food is sugar cream pie. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

There's sugar. There's cream. It's pie. What more do you need to know? The sugar cream pie is Indiana's official state pie, and this famous food deserves the title. What's Cooking America says that it's also been called a "desperation pie," which means it was created using standard ingredients found in most kitchens. It's been around since the 1800s, and it was a dessert that could be made at times of the year when the apples and other fruits were gone. Still, it's pretty amazing.

