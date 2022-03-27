This Is The Most Famous Food In Texas

Every state has its own identity — its most famous attractions, famous landmarks and even famous people. But what about the food?

Mashed compiled a list of the most famous food in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about its list:

It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!) So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut.

In Texas, the most famous food is queso. Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Who doesn't love the famous food queso? It's one of those appetizers that you could easily make a whole meal out of if they'd just keep it coming. And no state takes its queso more seriously than Texas, where they boast of first mixing up some chile con queso. Eater says that as soon as processed American cheese was invented in the early 20th century, it was used for this ooey, gooey dish of goodness that Velveeta and Ro-Tel teamed up to make into an art form. While some have argued over which regional variation is the best, there's one standpoint that's clear: Don't mess with Texas.

To read the full list of the most famous food in every state, click here.