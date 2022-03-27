This Is The Most Famous Food In Utah

Every state has its own identity — its most famous attractions, famous landmarks and even famous people. But what about the food?

Mashed compiled a list of the most famous food in every state — and it does not disappoint. Here's what the food site said about its list:

It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves. (Just ask people if it's "soda" or "pop," and you'll see just how important our regional foodie identity is!) So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut.

In Utah, the most famous food is Jell-O.

Here's what Mashed said to back up its decision:

Utah, says History, is home to more than two million Mormons, and it's their love of the famous food Jell-O that pushes this wiggly, jiggly dessert to the top of Utah's favorites list. After all, residents of Utah eat more Jell-O per capita than anywhere else in the country. Thrillist took a look at why Jell-O is so popular among the Mormon community and says it has to do with the marketing campaigns of the 1980s. Jello-O was the family dessert that just happened to be perfect for large gatherings — like church functions. And the rest is, as they say, history.

