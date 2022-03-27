Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Cover Foo Fighters In Honor Of Taylor Hawkins

Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during a show on Saturday night (March 26) with a cover of Foo Fighters' 1998 hit "My Hero."

"He was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people, so we feel this is necessary," frontman Wolfgang Van Halen told the crowd before diving into the song. He confessed that the band had learned how to play the song earlier that day so asked fans to "please excuse any rough edges." After the passionate performance, Van Halen said "Rest in peace, Taylor. We love you."

Hawkins died unexpectedly on Friday night (March 25) in Colombia, during the Foos South American tour. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and was declared dead at the scene. A toxicology test found Hawkins had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, according to the office of the Attorney General of Colombia; however, an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Watch Mammoth WVH cover "My Hero" above.

Van Halen wasn't the only person to pay tribute to Hawkins live over the weekend. Coldplay dedicated their song "Everglow" to the drummer and Miley Cyrus dedicated her whole Lollapalooza Brazil set to him.