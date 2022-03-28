At Least 1 Killed In Deadly Crash On Middle Tennessee Highway

A deadly crash in Middle Tennessee closed one major highway while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

At least one person was killed in a deadly crash Monday (March 28) afternoon in Hendersonville, WKRN reports. The crash happened just before 12 p.m. on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near the Gallatin Pike bypass and involved a commercial vehicle and an SUV. According to News Channel 5, the incident is described as being just a two-vehicle crash.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol have confirmed that at least one person was killed as a result of the crash, though it is unclear which vehicle the individual was in at the time of the incident. THP officials have also not confirmed whether any other injuries were reported during the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, which stretches from Interstate 65 in North Nashville to Gallatin, was closed for a brief time while crews investigated the crash and cleaned up the scene; however, the road has now fully reopened.

As of 3:30 p.m., no additional information regarding the deadly crash has been released, including the identities of those involved and the one confirmed fatality. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.