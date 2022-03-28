Harry Styles Backs Out Of 'Nosferatu' Remake

Harry Styles has backed out of the Nosferatu remake due to scheduling conflicts, via Variety. Styles would have starred in the Robert Eggers' film alongside Last Night In Soho actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Eggers' is behind popular horror flicks The Lighthouse and The Witch, the latter of which also starred Anya Taylor-Joy. Talks of the vampire movie began in 2017 but due to COVID-19, plans were delayed.

Styles has done quite a few acting gigs in the last few years, including Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling with Florence Pugh, and Michael Grandage’s upcoming My Policeman. Although we're missing out on Styles' horror debut, he has exciting plans for the next year. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer recently confirmed that his new album Harry's House is dropping on May 20th, and fans are ecstatic. Styles has been busy touring since last year, so the news came as a shock to fans. On Monday (March 28), he also revealed that the first single from the album "As It Was" will be released on April 1st. Harry's House will be the follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed Fine Line, which won him a Grammy for pop solo performance.

See the teaser for Harry's House below: