Human Bone Arm Found During Dig At Denver Botanical Gardens

Workers at the Denver Botanic Gardens reportedly made a gruesome discovery recently, according to CBS Denver.

The attraction told reporters that personnel discovered a human arm bone during irrigation-related digging in the Japanese garden. While it wasn't clear when Denver Botanic Gardens found the skeletal remains, the area was closed on Saturday.

Garden officials say they will hand over the bones to the local coroner within a few days. No other information about the discovery was released.

Denver Botanic Gardens revealed to the news station this isn't the first time crews found human remains:

"Officials tell CBS4 it is a regular occurrence to find human remains during these types of projects when crews replace liners in the concrete pools, according to the news station.



Some internet users claim that the Denver Botanic Gardens rests on top of what used to be a cemetery.

"Isn’t that whole area where at one point in time there was a cemetery?" one Twitter user asked. "Part of cemetery that Cheesman park now sits on as well."

"Well the garden IS on top of a whole cemetery. So there are plenty of remains there, everywhere I'm sure," a NewsBreak comment reads. "Probably why everything grows so beautifully. It's fine."