Ludacris Responds To Omeretta The Great's "Sorry Not Sorry"

A few weeks after his name was mentioned in Omeretta The Great's "Sorry Not Sorry," Ludacris is finally offering up his response to the claim that he's "not Atlanta."

On Sunday, March 27, Ludacris uploaded a brief clip of his formal response to the former Love & Hip-Hop star's controversial song, in which she calls out several well-known Atlanta artists for not being born in her city. The Fast & Furious actor hops on the "Sorry Not Sorry" instrumental and proceeds to school everyone about why reps the ATL so hard.

“I was born in Illinois, Mama making hella noise," Luda raps. "'Cause a star was born and I’ll take this as Omeretta gave him credit for it/Cause early I moved to College Park, got rich like Ludacris hit the lotto/I spent so much time in Magic City everyday I’m so Atlanta was always my motto."