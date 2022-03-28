Rundown Florida Home Hits Market for $300,000

Some interesting homes have been listed for sale on Zillow. From whole towns to castles and tiny homes, just about every kind of abode can be yours. One shabby-looking home in Florida is hoping to find a new owner soon, according to a recent listing.

An abandoned house at 1717 W 15th St. in Sanford, Florida, is available to purchase for $300,000. This 1,495-square-foot home was built in 1940 and comes with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

"Calling All Investors!!! You Don't Want To Miss This Opportunity," the listing reads, adding that there's a one-bedroom studio "on the other side." The listing also describes the home as a multi-family duplex.

A photo gallery shows off the awful conditions of the home, from dirt-caked floors and walls to tape holding the windows together. Other images show trash bags, brooms, and other equipment around, indicating someone was trying to tidy up the property.

It seems like the type of home to sell to a house flipper, who buys run-down houses, renovates them, and put them back on the market for a much higher price. While the house looks pretty unkempt right now, it could become a beauty in the future.

To learn more about this house, click here for the Zillow listing.