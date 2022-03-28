This City Announced As 2024 NFL Draft Host

Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report Detroit has beat out Green Bay and Washington, D.C. as host cities for the event on Monday (March 28).

The NFL had previously scheduled the 2022 NFL Draft -- which will begin next month -- in Las Vegas and the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement shared in a league news release. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The NFL said the event will be held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.