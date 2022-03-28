This City Announced As 2024 NFL Draft Host
By Jason Hall
March 28, 2022
Detroit will host the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report Detroit has beat out Green Bay and Washington, D.C. as host cities for the event on Monday (March 28).
The NFL had previously scheduled the 2022 NFL Draft -- which will begin next month -- in Las Vegas and the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement shared in a league news release. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."
The NFL said the event will be held in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Upcoming NFL Draft sites:
2022 Las Vegas
2023 Kansas City
2024 Detroit https://t.co/kKLM6prHnT
"Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," said Claude Molinari, Visit Detroit President and CEO, via the NFL's news release. "Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."
The NFL recently began a rotating schedule of host cities after having held the draft at various locations in New York -- including Radio City Music Hall from 2006-2014 -- from 1965-2014.
The draft was held in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University and Grant Park in 2015 and 2016, followed by Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019) and Cleveland (2021).
The 2020 NFL Draft was held at a remote location due to strict COVID-19 restrictions enforced at the beginning of the pandemic.
Monday was a big day for football in the Motor City as the Detroit Lions were announced as the featured team for HBO's upcoming season of Hard Knocks hours prior to the 2024 NFL Draft announcement.