This Is The Best Food Festival In Indiana

Name something better than hanging out with your friends and family outside while trying all your favorite foods? We'll wait.

If food festivals are your thing, you've come to the right place. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Food festivals allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.

In Indiana, the best food festival is Pierogi Fest in Whiting. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Whiting, Indiana is home to Pierogi Fest, a food festival that celebrates all things potato dumpling. The festival draws in thousands of people from around the world to try a variety of pierogis, and watch the lawnmower brigade making their way downtown in socks and sandals.

To read the full list of the best food festival in every state, click here.